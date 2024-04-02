The Seahawks are in line to sign Shenault, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Before landing on IR this past November due to an ankle injury, Shenault recorded 10 catches for 60 yards and 12 carries for 55 yards, while also returning six kickoffs for 167 yards in eight regular-season games with the Panthers. Now presumably past his injury, the 2020 second-rounder will provide wideout depth for the Seahawks behind DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, though initially Shenault's primary impact figures to come as a returner.