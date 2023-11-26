Shenault (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Titans, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
The wide receiver did not record a catch before exiting. Shenault has nine catches for 52 yards and 12 carries for 55 yards this season.
