Carolina placed Shenault (ankle) on injured reserve Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Shenault suffered a high-ankle sprain in Carolina's Week 6 loss to the Miami, and though he was never placed on IR, he missed three consecutive games before returning to action Week 11. However, while playing his second straight game this past Sunday against the Titans, Shenault sustained a new ankle injury after playing just two snaps on offense before being ruled out for the rest of the contest. The Panthers haven't clarified the extent of Shenault's new injury, but as a result of landing on IR, he'll be sidelined for at least the next four games. Given Carolina's league-worst 1-10 record, Shenault could be a candidate to get shut down for the season rather than preparing for a potential return from IR when first eligible to return Week 17.