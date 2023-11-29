Shenault (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.

After leaving this past Sunday's loss to Tennessee due to an ankle injury, Shenault remains bothered by the injury. If Shenault's able to recover by Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, he could work as a depth option out of the slot or in the backfield for the Panthers in interim head coach Chris Tabor's debut. Shenault will have two more opportunities to practice before the Panthers release their final injury report Friday.