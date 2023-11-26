Shenault (ankle) has returned to Sunday's game against the Titans, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Shenault exited early in the first half, but he was able to return to the field to start the third quarter. His return should strengthen the Panthers' depth at receiver.
