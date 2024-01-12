Shenault finished the regular season with 10 catches on 10 targets for 60 yards and 12 carries for 55 yards in eight games. He also returned six kickoffs for 167 yards.

Shenault landed on injured reserve in late November due to an ankle injury. When healthy, he remained in a gadget role that attempted to highlight his tackle-breaking potential. After seeing his production drop off in consecutive seasons upon joining the Panthers, the former second-round pick will now become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.