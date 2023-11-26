Shenault (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Titans, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Shenault briefly came back to Sunday's game after sustaining an ankle injury, but he will not return. He caught his only target for eight yards.
