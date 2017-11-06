Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said he expects Fournette, who was inactive for Sunday's win over the Bengals for an "infraction of a team rule," to play in Week 10 against the Chargers, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Following the Jaguars' win, Marrone declined to comment on why Fournette was a healthy inactive for the contest, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relayed Sunday that the decision was made after the rookie missed multiple appointments. Marrone indicated that he didn't think Fournette's professionalism would be an issue going forward, so it's expected that the star running back will take back his starting role next week while seeing his usual healthy volume of touches. Chris Ivory (20 carries for 69 yards, three catches for 34 yards) and T.J. Yeldon (11 carries for 41 yards, two catches for 11 yards) saw increased workloads in Fournette's stead Sunday.