Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that calling Fournette up from the practice squad will be a "big-time consideration" in the weeks ahead, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

While McDermott didn't rule out the possibility of it happening for Sunday's game against the Jets, it sounds more likely to occur later in the season, with the coach noting Friday that Fournette is still learning the offense. The Bills priarily have used James Cook and Latavius Murray in the backfield this year, with Damien Harris occupying a small role Weeks 1-6 before he suffered a neck injury and concussion. Harris now has missed the minimum of four games on injured reserve, but there haven't been updates on his progress, nor has he been designated to return and made eligible to practice.