Fournette reverted to the Bills' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Fournette was elevated for two of the final three games of the regular season, and in those appearances Week 16 at the Chargers and Week 18 in Miami, he combined for 12 carries for 40 yards. On Sunday, he even got more snaps (16-13) than fellow running back Ty Johnson behind starter James Cook (48 of 78) while Latavius Murray was a healthy scratch, signaling Fournette may be the top reserve option at the position heading into the postseason. Fournette's next chance to suit up is this coming Sunday against the Steelers in the wild-card round.