The Bills are elevating Fournette from the practice squad for Saturday's game against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fournette has been on Buffalo's practice squad since Oct. 30, but the veteran running back is likely to finally make his Bills debut in Saturday's Week 16 matchup. The Bills have been more reliant on the ground game in recent weeks, and while Fournette likely isn't a threat to James Cook's lead role, he could mix in as a backup option alongside Latavius Murray and possibly Ty Johnson (shoulder).