Fournette was elevated to the Bills' active roster Saturday.
Fournette didn't play in the Week 17 win over the Patriots, but the playoff-tested back appears ready to see some work in a win-and-in scenario come Sunday night. The veteran will likely split time with Latavius Murray and Ty Johnson when the Bills spell starting back James Cook.
