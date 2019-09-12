Jaguars' Nick Foles: Could be targeting Week 11 return
Foles (collarbone/IR) is "loosely targeting" a return to action in Week 11, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Per the report, the QB's recovery is estimated to run in the 10-12 week range, "depending how the bone heals." While Foles is out, Gardner Minshew will serve as the Jaguars' starting signal caller, backed up by Josh Dobbs. As Foles progresses to the point that he could possibly be designated to return from IR, where Jacksonville sits in the standings and how well its offense is performing at that stage figures to influence how the team proceeds with him. He won't be rushed back, in any case, with his long-term health in mind.
