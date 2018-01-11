Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Returns to practice

Posluszny (abdomen) returned to practice in a limited capacity Thursday.

Posluszny sustained some sort of abdominal injury last weekend against the Bills and wasn't available to practice Wednesday. His return to the field Thursday offers hope that he'll be cleared to play in time for Sunday's tilt with the Steelers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories