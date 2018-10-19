Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Faces new challenger in backfield
Yeldon could yield backfield snaps to Carlos Hyde in the weeks to come after the Jaguars acquired the latter from the Browns on Friday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Yeldon has served as the Jaguars' lead back for much of the season with Leonard Fournette (hamstring) sitting out four of the Jaguars' six games to date. While Yeldon should be on track to start again Sunday against the Texans with Fournette again ruled out, Hyde may eventually climb ahead of Yeldon on the depth chart once he gets familiar with the new playbook. It's unlikely that Hyde will have a major role in Week 7 -- if he's even active for the contest -- but Yeldon's long-term outlook is nonetheless hindered by the addition of the Ohio State product. Both Yeldon and Hyde would see their respective fantasy values take another hit when or if Fournette is able to play again.
More News
-
