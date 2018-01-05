Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Listed as questionable
Yeldon (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff game against the Bills, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
We'd expect Yeldon to recover in time to suit up for Sunday's contest, and assuming that's the case, he'll continue to work behind starting RB Leonard Fournette. It's an arrangement that limits Yeldon's fantasy utility to deeper PPR formats, as long as Fournette is available.
