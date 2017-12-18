Jaguars' Tommy Bohanon: Reaches paydirt twice Sunday
Bohanon parlayed both of his goal-line carries into touchdowns in Sunday's 45-7 win over the Texans.
With Leonard Fournette (quadriceps) sidelined in Week 15, Chris Ivory seemed like the prime candidate to handle any short-yardage work that would come about. However, after Ivory was unable to break the plane on carries from the one-yard line during the Jaguars' second drive and later on in the third quarter, Bohanon's number was surprisingly called, with the fullback converting both times. While the development was undoubtedly frustrating for those that started Ivory in season-long and DFS formats, Bohanon's two-touchdown performance may have bolstered his case for his first Pro Bowl trip. With only five carries and six receptions in 14 games this season, however, Bohanon obviously shouldn't be counted on for a repeat performance.
