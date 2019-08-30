Tommy Bohanon: Let go by Packers
Bohanon was released by the Packers on Friday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Bohanon joined Green Bay while top fullback Danny Vitale was sidelined with a calf injury, and never had a strong chance to make the 53-man roster. The veteran fullback offers upside as a blocker and special-teams asset.
