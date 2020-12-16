site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Tommy Bohanon: Cut by Ravens
RotoWire Staff
Bohanon was cut from the Ravens' practice squad Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Bohanon was cut for the second time in as many weeks. The 30-year-old running back has yet to play since his 2018 campaign with Jacksonville, when he played all 16 games in a reserve role.
