Coach Doug Pederson said Thursday that Etienne (chest) is day-to-day, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Pederson said Etienne will practice Thursday, which is a positive sign. The elusive running back managed to play through his chest injury during Sunday's 24-21 win over the Texans, though he briefly left the field in the first half. Fantasy managers will need to closely monitor Etienne's practice reps heading into Monday's primetime matchup against the Bengals. If Etienne ends up missing any time due to the injury, veteran D'Ernest Johnson and rookie Tank Bigsby could get a chance to show what they can do with a significant backfield workload.