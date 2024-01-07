Etienne rushed the ball 16 times for 57 yards in Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Titans. He added five receptions on six targets for 30 yards.

Etienne was scripted out of rushing attempts in the second half with the Jaguars chasing the lead, though he still managed to top 1,000 rushing yards for the second time in as many pro seasons. He also matched his season high with five receptions -- his first such performance came in Week 1 -- and ended the campaign with 476 receiving yards and 58 receptions, both of which were significant improvements over his rookie season. Given his improvement in his second year, it's almost certain that Etienne will enter 2024 as Jacksonville's lead back with the chance to work effectively as both a rusher and pass catcher.