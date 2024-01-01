Etienne rushed 16 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns and brought in both targets for 16 yards in the Jaguars' 26-0 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Stymied on the ground for an extended stretch of games, Etienne put together his second-highest rushing yardage tally of the season with a big lift from a 62-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter. Etienne added a one-yard scoring rush in the fourth quarter to close out the rout, marking his first multi-touchdown effort since Week 7. Etienne will aim to help the Jaguars lock up a playoff berth in Week 18 on the road against the Titans.