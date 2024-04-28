GM Trent Baalke said Saturday that the Jaguars will exercise the fifth-year option on Etienne's rookie contract, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

The same can be said for fellow 2021 first-round pick Trevor Lawrence, which will become official by Thursday's deadline to lock in such options. After getting drafted three years ago, Etienne's pro debut was delayed due to a Lisfranc injury during the preseason in August 2021, but he's since rushed for more than 1,000 yards in both of the last two seasons while racking up 93 catches for 792 yards in 34 regular-season contests. He'll continue to lead Jacksonville's backfield for the next two campaigns ahead of Tank Bigsby once the aforementioned option is exercised.