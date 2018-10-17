Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Tallies two sacks in loss
Ngakoue recorded four tackles and two sacks in Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Cowboys.
Ngakoue was a bright spot in what otherwise was a miserable performance from the Jaguars usually-dominant defense Sunday. The 23-year-old defensive end now has at least one sack in three straight games after going without one for the first three contests of the season. He will look to continue his hot streak against the Texans' sieve-like offensive line in Week 7.
More News
-
Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Secures first sack of season•
-
Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Still searching for first sack•
-
Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Returns to practice•
-
Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Missing Tuesday's practice•
-
Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Keeps racking up sacks•
-
Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Adds another sack Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Freeman to IR, add Ito Smith?
The injury news keeps getting worse for the Atlanta Falcons as they place Devonta Freeman on...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Week 7 Streamers
Heath Cummings is trusting Eli Manning in Week 7. What could go wrong?
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7