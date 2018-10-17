Ngakoue recorded four tackles and two sacks in Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Cowboys.

Ngakoue was a bright spot in what otherwise was a miserable performance from the Jaguars usually-dominant defense Sunday. The 23-year-old defensive end now has at least one sack in three straight games after going without one for the first three contests of the season. He will look to continue his hot streak against the Texans' sieve-like offensive line in Week 7.