Mills (groin) is in line to be released by the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Moving on from Mills will save the Patriots around $5 million in salary cap space, allowing them to have more flexibility in free agency. The defensive back injured his groin in the team's regular-season finale, but he doesn't appear to be in danger of missing any time at camp wherever he ends up. Mills started 10 games with New England in 2022, compiling 31 tackles, two interceptions and five pass deflections. At age 28, he'll likely find another suitor in the near future.