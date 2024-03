The Giants are slated to sign Mills to a one-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mills turns 30 next month and is coming off a three-year stint with the Patriots after spending the first five years of his career in Philly. Mills appeared in all 17 games last season, making eight starts, and finishing with 45 tackles (26 solo), one pass breakup and one forced fumble on just 40 percent of the defensive snaps. Mills figures to compete for the starting safety job alongside Jason Pinnock.