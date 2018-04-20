James Hanna: Retiring from football
Hanna was placed on the Cowboys' reserved/retired list Friday due to lingering knee injuries, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hanna signed a three-year deal with the Cowboys back in 2016, and the tight end went on to miss all of that next season after undergoing knee surgery. The lingering problems from that injury are now cutting Hanna's career short. Hanna appeared in all 16 games for Dallas last season and started in eight, but he caught just four passes for 88 yards. Jason Witten will obviously continue to operate as the team's starting tight end, but there are now serious questions as to who will be backing him up.
