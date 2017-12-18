Cowboys' James Hanna: Suiting up for Week 15
Hanna (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Raiders, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Hanna is listed as the Cowboys No. 2 tight end but has done hardly any damage in the passing game this year. He will help boost Dallas' run game against the Raiders.
