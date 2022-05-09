Landry isn't likely to re-sign with the Browns, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Landry was released in mid-March and visited with the Saints nine days later. No visits have been reported since then, but Landry also has been mentioned as a possibility for the Ravens, especially after they traded Marquise Brown to Arizona. The Browns reportedly view rookie third-round pick David Bell as an option for the slot, which could leave Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz to compete for perimeter snaps opposite new No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper. The 29-year-old Landry finished last season with career lows for catches (52), targets (87), receiving yards (570), touchdowns (two), catches per game (4.3) and games played (12), though he did improve late in the year with a 25-325-2 receiving line over his final five appearances.