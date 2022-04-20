Landry is slated to visit the Saints on Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
The Saints' interest in Landry makes sense, with the team still looking to add wide receiver depth behind top option Michael Thomas, who is bouncing back from an ankle injury. It remains to be seen if Landry, who was released by the Browns last month, signs a contract before next week's NFL draft, but either way, the 29-year-old profiles as one of the top veteran options at his position at this stage of free agency. Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, it's still possible that Landry could end up re-signing with Cleveland. After missing just one regular-season game over his first seven NFL seasons, Landry missed five contests in 2021 en route to recording a 52/570/2 stat line with the Browns.