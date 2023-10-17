Atlanta cut Hawkins on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Hawkins apparently took a step back after playing a major role for the Falcons' defense in 2022, and he's mostly been relegated to special teams duties through six games in 2023. Now he's set to become a free agent, leaving Atlanta with just three safeties on their 53-man roster.
More News
-
Falcons' Jaylinn Hawkins: Could operate as reserve in 2023•
-
Falcons' Jaylinn Hawkins: Solid as first-year starter•
-
Falcons' Jaylinn Hawkins: No injury designation•
-
Falcons' Jaylinn Hawkins: Won't play against Panthers•
-
Falcons' Jaylinn Hawkins: Records 11 tackles before exit•
-
Falcons' Jaylinn Hawkins: May not return•