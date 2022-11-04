Hawkins doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports.
Hawkins was sidelined for Week 8 due to a concussion he suffered in Week 7, but he was a full participant at each practice during Week 9 prep and is good to go for Sunday. The third-year safety has stepped up as a starter this season, posting 43 tackles, three pass defenses, one interception and one forced fumble across seven appearances.
