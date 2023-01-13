Hawkins produced 84 tackles (45 solo), six pass defenses, two interceptions, one forced fumble and a defensive touchdown across 16 appearances during the 2022 campaign.

After being a rotational piece in 2021, Hawkins earned a starting gig to begin 2022 and made the most of his opportunity by submitting a productive campaign. He missed just one game due to injury and recorded a career-high 84 tackles and six pass defenses. He also notched multiple interceptions for a second straight season and recorded his first career defensive touchdown. Barring an unforeseen change, Hawkins figures to start alongside Richie Grant to open the 2023 campaign, which will be the final year of Hawkins' rookie contract.