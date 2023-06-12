Hawkins currently projects to be a reserve option in the Falcons' secondary in 2023, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hawkins seems destined to back up Richie Grant at strong safety in 2023 after Atlanta signed free safety Jessie Bates in March. Hawkins was a very productive starter in 2022, recording 84 tackles, six pass deflections, two interceptions and a forced fumble while scoring a defensive touchdown over 16 games.