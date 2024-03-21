Hawkins has agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Hawkins split the 2023 regular season with the Falcons (six games) and Chargers (10 games), en route to combining for 14 tackles in that span. The 2020 fourth-rounder did rack up 84 tackles and two picks for Atlanta in 2022, but with the Patriots Hawkins figures to serve as a depth safety behind Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger.