Jermon Bushrod: Shown door in NOLA
The Saints released Bushrod on Saturday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Bushrod missed practice Thursday and Friday due to a non-injury issue. He was brought on by the Saints to compete for a utility backup. The 34-year-old was cut so the Saints could make room for running back Jonathan Williams.
