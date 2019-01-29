Saints' Jermon Bushrod: Undergoes thumb surgery
Bushrod underwent surgery on his right thumb Tuesday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Bushrod didn't miss any time due to his thumb injury this season and the surgery won't hinder his ability to play going forward. The veteran lineman is set to become an unrestricted free agent and hasn't yet made a final decision on if he'll play in 2019 or retire.
