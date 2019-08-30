Bushrod (thumb) signed a one-day contract with the Saints on Thursday and announced his retirement from professional football.

Bushrod indicated he was contemplating retirement in January and decided to call it a career after not signing with a team throughout the offseason. The 35-year-old appeared in 145 games (128 starts) with the Saints, Bears and Dolphins over his 12-year career.

