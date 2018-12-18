Saints' Jermon Bushrod: Likely has hamstring injury
Bushrod is believed to have sustained hamstring injury during Monday's game against the Panthers but will undergo more tests Tuesday, Josh Katzenstein of NOLA.com reports.
With the Saints suffering a number of injuries along their offensive line recently, there will be hope that Bushrod's hamstring does not prevent him from playing going forward. More will be known about his status once more tests are done and the practice week begins.
