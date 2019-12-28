Play

Lewis (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Lewis was already ruled out for the season finale against the Bills. Tom Compton (calf) was placed on IR as well, so Jonotthan Harrison and Leo Koloamatangi are expected to start at left and guard, respectively.

