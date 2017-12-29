Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Doubtful for season finale
Seferian-Jenkins (ribs/foot) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at New England.
After missing every practice this week due to rib and foot injuries, Seferian will almost certainly be wearing street clothes Sunday. Expect Eric Tomlinson to handle the bulk of the tight end reps this weekend.
