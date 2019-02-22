Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Played through hernia tears
Seferian-Jenkins suffered two hernia tears during the first week of training camp in 2018, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Signed to a two-year, $10.5 million contract last offseason, Seferian-Jenkins fought through the injuries for five games before landing on injured reserve in early October. The Jaguars already announced that the 26-year-old tight end won't be brought back for the second season of his contract, though the move hasn't quite been made official. Given the role injuries played in his disappointing 2018 campaign, Seferian-Jenkins may find another opportunity to compete for a starting job. He should be healthy before the start of the offseason program, if he isn't already.
