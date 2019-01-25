Jets' Bilal Powell: Scheduled for free agency

Powell (neck) is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official website reports.

Powell repeatedly has proven to be a useful committee back with above-average receiving skills, but he'll probably find a tough market as a 30-year-old rebounding from a season-ending injury. The Jets may still try to bring him back for another year or two, especially if they end up releasing Isaiah Crowell (toe). There hasn't been any substantial update on Powell's progress since late October, when former head coach Todd Bowles said he expected the running back to make a full recovery from surgery to address a bulging disc. For what it's worth, teammate Quincy Enunwa needed a full year to work his way back from a similar injury, with reports at one point suggesting he might not play again.