Jets' Bilal Powell: Scheduled for free agency
Powell (neck) is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official website reports.
Powell repeatedly has proven to be a useful committee back with above-average receiving skills, but he'll probably find a tough market as a 30-year-old rebounding from a season-ending injury. The Jets may still try to bring him back for another year or two, especially if they end up releasing Isaiah Crowell (toe). There hasn't been any substantial update on Powell's progress since late October, when former head coach Todd Bowles said he expected the running back to make a full recovery from surgery to address a bulging disc. For what it's worth, teammate Quincy Enunwa needed a full year to work his way back from a similar injury, with reports at one point suggesting he might not play again.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...