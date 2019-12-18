Play

Jets' Bilal Powell: Returns to limited practice

Powell (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Powell was unable to practice in advance of Week 15 action, so his return to the field Wednesday is a positive sign with regard to his availability for Sunday's game against the Steelers. That said, now that Le'Veon Bell is back in the Jets' lineup, Powell once again profiles as a complementary option in the team's backfield.

