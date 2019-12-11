Jets' Bilal Powell: Ruled out for TNF

Powell (ankle/illness) is ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Ravens, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Powell missed a trio of practices this week, so his lack of availability for Thursday's tilt against the Ravens doesn't come as much of a surprise. With Ty Montgomery (foot/hip) listed as questionable, Josh Adams could step into the No. 2 role in New York's backfield behind Le'Veon Bell in Week 15.