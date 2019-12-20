Play

Jets' Bilal Powell: Questionable for Week 16

Powell (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after logging limited practices this week.

Powell has a chance to return to the Jets' backfield mix following a one-game absence, but with starter Le'Veon Bell back in action, Powell's projected complementary role limits his fantasy utility.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends