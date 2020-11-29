site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Blake Cashman: Exits Sunday's contest
Cashman is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins due to a hamstring injury, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
The 24-year-old was questionable for Sunday's contest with a hamstring issue, and he appears to have aggravated the injury. Cashman recorded one tackle before leaving the game.
