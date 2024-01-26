Cashman recorded 106 tackles, nine for a loss, two sacks and one interception over 14 games in 2023.
Cashman was Houston's most consistent linebacker and led the team in tackles. The outside linebacker also moved to the middle when injuries and suspensions hit the defense. He enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, and it makes sense for the Texans to bring him back, but Cashman gained leverage by posting a career-best season.
