Lawson (Achilles) is expected to be fully healthy by Week 1 of the 2022 regular season, Nick Wojton of USA Today reports.

Lawson signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Jets last year, but he never played a game for his new team after rupturing his left Achilles during training camp. Initial reports suggested he may be full go by training camp this year, but it appears New York will remain cautious with Lawson to avoid any potential setbacks. The 2017 fourth-round pick posted 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles across 16 games for the Bengals in 2020.