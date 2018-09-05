Jets' Chris Herndon: Listed fourth on depth chart
Herndon was listed fourth on New York's initial depth chart at tight end.
This comes as a surprise considering most people expected the rookie to start right away or, at worst, play in sets with two tight ends. It's worth noting that this depth chart is put out by the team's PR staff, so influential decision-makers on the coaching staff could still view Herndon as the starter. While it's probably best to look elsewhere at tight end in Week 1, Herndon's true standing should be qualified by his role in Monday's opener at Detroit.
